Child found dead in day care van, police say
Photo Credit: Fox13Memphis.com

By: Tony Atkins, Fox13Memphis.com
Photo Credit: Fox13Memphis.com

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. -  A family is in mourning after a 5-year-old boy died inside a van outside a West Memphis, Arkansas, day care, a traumatic experience that has one mother wanting to move her child somewhere else. 

>> Watch the news report here

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was shocked when she learned a 5-year-old boy died at Ascent Child Services, the same place she sends her son several times a week.

“My son is not going back. He’s not,” said the parent.

West Memphis police said the boy was picked up at 7 a.m. Monday, but he never made it off of the bus.

>> Read more trending news

“We have to sign our children on to the bus. Sign them off of the bus. They don’t know that a child’s not there. They have to know,” said the parent. “Any children to go through this is just heartbreaking.”

Parents that WHBQ spoke with said they’ve dealt with minor issues at the day care, but nothing of this magnitude.

WHBQ reached out to Ascent for comment but did not get a response.

West Memphis police said no charges have been filed, but that’s likely to change. 

