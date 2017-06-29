WINDSOR, Ontario - A former Canadian Catholic school teacher will spend one year in jail after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
BREAKING: Windsor elementary teacher pleads guilty to sexual interference https://t.co/Yo5oFtcBNg pic.twitter.com/vrSAEsw6i6— CBC Windsor (@CBCWindsor) May 1, 2017
According to the CBC, Christina Albini, a former teacher at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Ontario, pleaded guilty to touching the body of a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. She would regularly pick the boy up and take him to her home to have sex with him, the CBC reported.
Albini sent nude photos of herself to him on a cellphone she bought for him, authorities said, according to the Windsor Star and Daily Mail. Authorities said the boy’s mother eventually discovered the phone and the photos and notified police, who reportedly also found receipts for gifts Albini had bought the boy, including an Xbox and clothes.
Christina Albini, a former teacher, leaves court after pleading guilty to sexual interference. @TheWindsorStar pic.twitter.com/J5htXO8qTI— Dax Melmer (@DaxMelmer) May 1, 2017
Albini was initially arrested in July and was additionally charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16. Those charges were later dropped. Her sentence includes three years of probation following her release and a 20-year requirement to register as a sex offender.
“She’s frightened to go to jail,” said Albini's lawyer, Patrick Ducharme, the CBC reported. “But it’s the type of crime that the government insisted that it’s serious enough that people have to go to jail and she accepts that.”
In addition to jail time and probation, a justice of the peace imposed bail conditions upon Albini that would make it nearly impossible for her to teach again, as they prohibit her from being in the company of any males under the age of 16.
