Police arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday night after authorities said he shot and killed his 13-year-old sister in an apparently accidental shooting.

>> Read more trending stories

Authorities responded to the family’s home in Florida City, Florida, around 6 p.m. after 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago called 911, Miami-Dade police said.

Medics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found Santiago’s sister, 13-year-old Tedra King, dead of a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Investigators determined that Santiago was holding a loaded semi-automatic handgun and joking with his sister.

“(Tedra) was being playful with him due to it being his birthday,” police said. “(Tedra) then hugged her brother as he held the handgun. As (Tedra) turned around to walk away, Santiago pointed the handgun to the back of the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, shooting her.”

Authorities booked Santiago into jail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18.

Tedra’s stepfather told WTVJ that he was home when the shooting happened.

“There’s no weapons in my home,” Vernon Williams told WTVJ. “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Family: 13 yr old Teddra King loved dancing & fishing. She died after her brother handled a gun last night @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/If5iuWJ6Ly — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 26, 2017

Police said the gun came from a 14-year-old friend of Santiago. The unidentified juvenile was arrested on an outstanding delinquency warrant, officials said.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning called the shooting the result of “heartbreaking, reckless gun violence” in one of a pair of tweets about the shooting.

Criminally or accidentally, the carnage continues. A 13-year old middle schooler is latest victim of heartbreaking, reckless gun violence. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 26, 2017

Accidental but not acceptable. In the streets, at home, easy access to guns is, itself, indicting. How many more will it take?#EnoughCarnage — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 26, 2017

Police continue to investigate.