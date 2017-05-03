Boston pastor charged with drug trafficking

BOSTON - A Boston pastor is facing numerous charges after police said they found drugs and cash while executing search warrants early Wednesday.
Boston police said they arrested Willie Wilkerson, 58, of Dorchester, around 10 a.m.
Members of the City Wide Drug Control Unit, along with the District B-2 Neighborhood Drug Control Unit, executed three search warrants: one for Wilkerson, one for his Baker Avenue home and one for his Quincy Street church, Mission Church and Victoria’s Kitchen Food Trailer.
As a result of the warrants, police said they seized:
- 34 grams of crack cocaine
- 11 grams of fentanyl
- 50 Percocet pills
- 87 Suboxone strips
- 32 Klonopin pills
- About $10,400 in cash
During their searches, officers also found about $20,000 worth of unidentified items that were reported stolen during a burglary at an excavating company.
Wilkerson is charged with trafficking Class B drugs, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs and possession with the intent to distribute Class C drugs.
The incident remains under investigation and additional charges might be pending, police said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself