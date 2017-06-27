Police say the body of a woman was found Monday inside a family bathroom at an Oklahoma Walmart.

At this time, police are not sure how long the woman was in the bathroom at the Sand Springs store.

According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out-of-order sign on the door that remained there through the weekend.

On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.

Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death.