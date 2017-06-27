The body of a woman found found Monday inside a bathroom at a Walmart in Oklahoma has been identified, but police still aren’t sure how long she was there.

Sand Springs police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway from Muskogee.

According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out of order sign on the door Friday and it remained there throughout the weekend.

On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.

Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death.

They do not know why she was in Sand Springs.

Walmart issued the following statement about the discovery:

"We are saddened by this. We don't know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information."