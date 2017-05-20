Listen Live
Crime & Law
Arizona nurse charged with sex crimes against young children 
Close

Arizona nurse charged with sex crimes against young children 

Arizona nurse charged with sex crimes against young children 
Photo Credit: Watsonville Police Department
Emily Stephens is facing five charges.

Arizona nurse charged with sex crimes against young children 

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -  An Arizona nurse is facing multiple charges for sex abuse crimes involving children as young as 3 years old, KPNX reported.

>> Read more trending news 

Emily Stephens, 29, was arrested May 12 at her home in Tucson in connection with sex crimes committed in California, KPNX reported.

Dr. James Kohut, 57, of Santa Cruz, California, and nurse Rashel Brandon, 42, of Watsonville, California, also have been arrested. 

In a news conference, Watsonville Police said the discovery of a videotape depicting sex acts with children led to the arrests. 

"It's very complex, very disturbing. Just in watching the video, I can tell you it was very disturbing. I have not seen a case like this in my career," Watsonville Police Capt. Jorge Zamora said.

Stephens worked as a traveling nurse, police said. Brandon and Kohut were both employed at the same hospital in California at one point. Police would not comment on the exact relationship between the three, KPNX reported. 

Stephens is facing five charges including lewd and lascivious acts, with force, with a child under 14; sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor; specific sex acts with a child under 10; specific sex acts with a child under 14; and specific sex acts with force with a child under 14. 

Stephens is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Center without bond. She's reportedly fighting extradition to California.

Authorities said it is unclear whether Stephens will face any charges in Arizona. 

