A woman in Michigan accused of stealing $300 worth of store merchandise that included cleaning supplies did not make a clean getaway, according to authorities.

Somonique Biles, 47, is accused of stealing a mop, broom and other cleaning supplies, along with flip flops and cheeseburgers from a Meijer store, according to the Livonia Police Department. Store security called police, who quickly located Biles, but she fled from the scene, leading police on a chase that at times reached 100 mph, according to WXYZ.

The officer involved in the chase terminated the pursuit after a certain point per police department policy, according to WXYZ. Police caught up with Biles as she crashed her car near the termination point. She was arrested at the crash site while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “chase your dream,” according to WJBK.

Biles faces multiple charges, including a felony charge of fleeing a police officer. Her bond is set at $50,000, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.