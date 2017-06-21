Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack

An airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the airport and launch an investigation into whether the attack was terror-related.

Officials at Bishop International Airport said an officer was in stable condition after he was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police earlier said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was in custody, although the person was not immediately identified.

Update: The stabbing incident at the airport remains under FBI led investigation. Local, state, and federal agencies are... Posted by Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The FBI is investigating whether the attack was terror-related, WJRT reported.

A witness told MLive.com that he saw an officer bleeding at the airport before it was evacuated around 9:40 a.m. local time.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," witness Ken brown told the news website. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Michigan State Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville, according to MLive.com.

No other injuries were reported.