$20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl

A reward is being offered for any information leading authorities to a Pensacola, Florida, girl reported missing Wednesday.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that the reward is $20,000 for any information that locates 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

Naomi was last seen at about noon Wednesday in front of the Aspen Village Apartments in the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said members at Olive Baptist Church prayed for Naomi's safe return Sunday morning as hundreds of volunteers searched for the girl.

Naomi has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 97 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was wearing a red tank top and American flag shorts before she was reported missing.

Anyone with any information on Naomi's whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9630.

The Escambia County Sheriffs Office, FDLE, FBI, and other search and rescue organizations are still working to locate... Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 4, 2017