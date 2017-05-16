Universal Studios is set to open its new water park, Volcano Bay, in nine days, but many theme park bloggers said that the park may not be fully ready for opening day on May 25.

Skywitness 9 flew over the park Tuesday morning and observed work crews bustling to finish several attractions.

Parts of a waterslide were still laying on the ground next to one attraction. One worker was observed tearing up the floor of what appears to be a lazy river attraction at Volcano Bay.

Universal has not responded to Channel 9’s questions about the park not being fully ready to open, however in an email, a spokesperson said, “The entire park will be open on the 24th exclusively to media – rides, restaurants, everything.”

Photos: Crews working on Volcano Bay at Universal Studios

