ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Rescue crews were working Friday to free a man trapped underground at a water reclamation facility.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was walking on the side of a pipe, stepped into some mud and got stuck.
#BREAKING: A medical helicopter just landed at the #OrangeCounty water reclamation facility where a man is trapped underground. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZgKDHDonhA— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) June 10, 2017
They believe he is about 15 feet deep.
Crews got to the scene at the Orange County South Water Reclamation Facility about 8 p.m.
#BREAKING: @OCFireRescue says a man is stuck in a 15-foot hole at the Orange County South Water Reclamation Facility. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/uxMS2cdxcL— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) June 10, 2017
#BREAKING: @OCFireRescue says the man was walking near a pipe when he stepped in mud and got stuck. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ljZuEQ286N— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) June 10, 2017
