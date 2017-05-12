Listen Live
News
Crews battle brush fire in Poinciana that's left thousands without power
Close

Crews battle brush fire in Poinciana that's left thousands without power

Crews battle brush fire in Poinciana that's left thousands without power
Brush fire in Poinciana

Crews battle brush fire in Poinciana that's left thousands without power

Updated:
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - 

Crews were battling a 10-acre brush fire in the Poinciana area on Friday.

Interactive map: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida

The fire broke out near Cypress Parkway and is covering both sides of the road, according to the Florida Forest Service. A section of the road is shut down. 

Traffic Section: Find an alternate route 

 

 

The blaze is on line of Osceola and Polk counties, and has left 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power. 

The fire is also close to Poinciana Medical Center. A representative said the building doesn't appear to be in danger, but new patients are being diverted. 

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures. 

Watch Eyewitness News at 5 and 6, and follow reporter Len Kiese for instant updates. 

 

A post shared by Maria Stevenson (@maria_unlimited) on

 

Fire by Solivita

A post shared by Maria Stevenson (@maria_unlimited) on

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Brush fire burns in Poinciana near Osceola/Polk county line
    Brush fire burns in Poinciana near Osceola/Polk county line
    Fire crews battled a 10-acre brush fire in Poiciana on Friday near Cypress Parkway not far from the Osceola/Polk County line. The fire is covering both sides of the road, which has a section shut down, according to the Florida Forest Service. Around 5 p.m. on Friday, about 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power. The fire is also close to Poinciana Medical Center, but a representative tells WFTV the building doesn’t appears to be in danger, but new patients are being diverted. Polk County Fire Rescue said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures.
  • Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    An 89-year-old man got sucked into a hole under his car and died after he struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Troopers said after hitting the hydrant, Robert Dreyer stepped out of the car and got pulled under his Mercedes as the water from the broken hydrant gushed out. >> Read more trending news Dreyer crashed at the intersection of Tavistock Drive and Crelford Way.  Pedro Rodriguez was working nearby when he heard the crash.  “We just see that water gushing out and it gets to the point that it’s hitting all those palm trees on the side of the road,” he said. “And my boss yelled at us to bring the car down the road.” He and other bystanders made their way to the hole where Dreyer was trapped and pulled him out. Rodriguez believes Dreyer was in the water for three or four minutes. “I haven’t seen anything like this before,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor. “Usually the fire hydrants will break off and they won’t spew water; they have safety valves in place. But if you hit something the right way, the safety doesn’t work.” Dreyer died at the hospital, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. 
  • Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Police found an infant dead Thursday in a car left running in Toledo, Ohio, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news In a statement released to WTVG, police said the baby was found around 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive. He is not believed to be more than 2 months old. It was not immediately clear how long the child was left in the vehicle, although police told The Toledo Blade that the car had been “sitting idle” for a long period of time. The baby’s identity was not immediately known. An autopsy was scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of his death. Police continue to investigate.
  • Deputies: 15-year-old kicks, punches attempted kidnapper near bus stop
    Deputies: 15-year-old kicks, punches attempted kidnapper near bus stop
    Deputies released a composite sketch Friday of a man suspected of trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl near a bus stop bus stop in Florida. >> Read more trending news The girl told Lake County deputies that the man attempted to kidnap her at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, near her bus stop in the area of South Bloxam Avenue and East Washington Street in Minneola. The teen said a white man driving a gray or blue Honda passenger car asked her if she needed a ride, deputies said. She said no, but the man got out of the car and approached her, deputies said. The teen told deputies that she punched the man in the face and kneed him in the groin area, and he got back into his vehicle. The teen reported the incident to a second-period teacher at Lake Minneola High School. She said she didn’t immediately report it to law enforcement because she was scared and didn’t know how to. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
  • Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, but then-FBI director refused: reports
    Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, but then-FBI director refused: reports
    Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, then-FBI director refused: reports Days after President Donald Trump took office, he met James Comey for dinner to ask whether the FBI director would promise his loyalty to the new president, according to multiple reports.  >> Read more trending news Comey refused the request at the January dinner, but vowed to give the president “honesty,” The New York Times reported, citing unidentified associates of Comey. Later in the dinner, Trump asked again whether Comey would give him loyalty. When the top cop again promised loyalty, Trump asked whether it would be “honest loyalty,” according to The Times. “You will have that,” Comey said, according to the newspaper. >> Related: Trump tweets Comey ‘better hope there are no tapes’ of conversations between the two Comey was fired Tuesday, four years into his role as FBI director. The White House said the termination was prompted by Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, although sources told The Times that Comey believes his refusal to pledge loyalty to the president ultimately led to his dismissal. In an interview Thursday with NBC News, Trump disputed the report. He said he met Comey for dinner at the request of the FBI director, who was worried about whether he would keep his job in the new administration. Trump said he was assured three different times that he was not under investigation, despite the FBI’s probe into Russian meddling in the November election. >> Related: Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now? However, a former official who spoke with NBC News on the condition of anonymity said Comey “would never have told the president he was not under investigation.” “(Comey) tried to stay away from (discussing the Russian probe),” the official told NBC News. “He would say, ‘Look, sir, I really can’t get into it, and you don’t want me to.’” The official also challenged a claim made Thursday by White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said she had heard from multiple FBI employees who praised the president’s decision to fire Comey. 'I doubt five people at the FBI even have the (phone) number of the deputy White House press secretary,' the official said.
