Crews were battling a 15-acre brush fire in the Poinciana area on Friday.

The fire was 50 percent contained by 5:30 p.m.

The fire broke out near Cypress Parkway and was covering both sides of the road, according to the Florida Forest Service. Cypress Parkway was shut down between Poinciana Parkway and Poinciana Medical Center.

Just spoke to rep from Poinciana Medical Center. He says building doesn't appear to be in danger. But new patients are being diverted. pic.twitter.com/8HI5mfxJM3 — Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) May 12, 2017

The blaze is on line of Osceola and Polk counties, and has left 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power.

The fire is also close to Poinciana Medical Center. A representative said the building doesn't appear to be in danger, but new patients are being diverted.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures.

Fire is called #cypressparkway2 fire. Fire is on both sides of road. Fire reported at 5 acres. Updates to follow @FOX13News @WFLA pic.twitter.com/stnqZRaQNe — FFS_Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) May 12, 2017

A post shared by Maria Stevenson (@maria_unlimited) on May 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT