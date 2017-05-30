Crews battle 2,000-acre brush fire near Orange-Brevard county line

Crews continued to battle a brush fire Tuesday that spanned more than 2,000 acres near the Orange-Brevard county line, the Florida Forest Service said.

The blaze, which was sparked by lightning Friday, is burning in a rural area south of the Christmas neighborhood near state roads 528 and 520.

A helicopter was seen dropping water on the fire Monday.

Photos: Brush fire burns near Orange-Brevard county line

No homes were endangered, but residents in 11 homes were notified that they might need to evacuate should the fire move closer, forestry officials said Tuesday.

As the wildfire continues to grow, so does the concern of residents like Kaye Moore, who lives along James Creek Road.

“If we have to go, make sure you're packed up and ready to roll,” she said. “I've just got picture albums.”

Moore said she isn’t reluctant to evacuate if the flames creep closer.

“It's insured,” she said. “That's all I can tell you.”

There were no road closures.