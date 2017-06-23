Couple win nearly $1 million in penny slots

This was better than a golden ticket.

>> Read more trending news

A couple from Arizona gambling on a Willy Wonka-themed penny slot machine at a Las Vegas casino won nearly $1 million over the weekend, KMPH reported.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry, of Phoenix, hit the jackpot at Harrah's Las Vegas on Sunday while playing Willy Wonka: World of Wonka. The payout was $944,337.37, KMPH reported.

Blaskowski and Perry were “shocked and excited,” a Caesars spokeswoman said in a news release, adding that the couple are two of eight people who have hit $100,000 or more at Caesars properties.