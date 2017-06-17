Couple trapped in London fire spent final moments calling parents

A couple stuck on the 23rd floor during the fire at London’s Grenfell Tower spent their final moments telephoning their parents in Italy to say goodbye, the Telegraph reported.

>> Read more trending news

“I am about to go to heaven, I will help you from there,” Gloria Trevisan told her mother moments before losing contact.

Both Trevisan and her boyfriend, Marco Gottardi, both architects from the Venuto area of northern Italy, are among those feared dead after the blaze at the 24-story high-rise apartment.

Trevisan’s mother recorded her telephone calls after receiving the first one, the Telegraph reported.

“These are terrible, agonizing calls,” said Maria Cristina Sandri, the lawyer for Trevisan’s family. Sandri told the Telegraph that she cried as she listened to the audio files of the telephone calls with Trevisan’s parents on Thursday morning.

According to Italian media sources, Trevisan, 26, called her parents Wednesday and told her parents there was a fire on the third floor, but seemed certain that firefighters would have the blaze under control. At 2 a.m. she was more frantic, and by 4:07 a.m. smoke was pouring into the apartment, the Telegraph reported. That’s when Trevisan made her final call.

“I am so sorry I can never hug you again,” she said, in a conversation related to La Repubblica newspaper by her father, Loris Trevisan. “I had my whole life ahead of me. It’s not fair. I don’t want to die. I wanted to help you, to thank you for all you did for me.”

Gottardi also called his family, at 2:45 a.m. and again 15 minutes later, the Independent reported. In his second call, he said the apartment was “flooded with smoke” and the situation had reached an emergency stage, according to the man’s father, Giannino Gottardi.

In his final call, Marco Gottardi was even more pessimistic, the Telegraph reported.

"There's nothing more we can do than wait for a miracle," he said.