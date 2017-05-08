Corrine Brown Trial: Verdict in fraud case could come Monday

CORRINE BROWN TRIAL: Closing arguments expected Monday

10 a.m. update: The first sentence of the prosecution's closing argument: “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it." Got used to being “in control of anything and anyone around her.”

Olshan: "One Door paid for the defendant’s self-promotion. And for a politician, self-promotion is almost as good as money in her pocket." pic.twitter.com/5uTrICjdZZ — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 8, 2017

“When you work for Corrine Brown, ladies and gentlemen, you did not ask questions. Because when the congresswoman wanted something, there was only one answer: Yes, congresswoman.”

The prosecution called it an example of what happens when power goes unchecked. The prosecution said former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons had nothing to do with Brown’s taxes.

Brown and Simmons turned charity One Door for Education “into a fundraising powerhouse,” the prosecution said.

Olshan: “It was the defendant’s conspiracy. The others were just along for the ride.” #CorrineBrown @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3X0lK1LYC8 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 8, 2017

The prosecution said that donors “had a soft spot for education, and the defendant knew that. She fooled them. Don’t let her fool you.”

No one benefited more from One Door for Education than the defendant, the prosecution said. “This money was dirty and the defendant knew it,” the prosecution said.

Olshan: “The defendant told you a convenient story to help her stay out of trouble.” @ActionNewsJax #CorrineBrown pic.twitter.com/4Qq3q659JL — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 8, 2017

Brown testified Friday that she sometimes had to “rob Peter to pay Paul.”

“And she’s right,” the prosecution said. “She robbed from Peter to pay herself. That’s who the defendant robbed from to pay herself: Those kids.”

Brown’s attorney objected when the prosecution said this, but the judge overruled it.

Brown remained stoic during the prosecution’s closing argument.

The prosecution closed with: “But that stops now, ladies and gentleman, you are in that position to tell that defendant what no one told her in all those years she was abusing the power of her office so she could benefit herself. You can say, ‘No, enough.’"

Olshan: “When you work for #CorrineBrown, ladies and gentlemen, you did not ask questions... there was only one answer: Yes, congresswoman.” pic.twitter.com/u0v0FJ4SBB — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 8, 2017

Olshan: 31 times that cash was withdrawn from One Door and then a cash deposit appeared in #CorrineBrown’s account @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bN5E6tMbZA — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 8, 2017

Update: 8:30 a.m.: The defense attorney (James Smith III) and the prosecutor giving the closing argument (Eric Olshan) are now in the courtroom. They’re allowed in early Monday to set up for their closings.

The courtroom will open to the public at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a very brief hearing as a follow up to late Friday’s hearing.

Closing arguments are slated for 9 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s federal trial will soon end and the public will find out if a jury of her peers believes the Florida Democrat is guilty of her fraud-related charges.

Brown is accused of using a bogus charity as a personal slush fund.

Brown represented Florida in Congress from 1993 until she was voted out of office in 2016.