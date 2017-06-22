Corrine Brown trial: Prosecution opposes Brown's motion for acquittal

Prosecutors say Corrine Brown ignores extensive proof that she intentionally participated in a three-year scheme to siphon cash from a bogus charity in a new document filed in her federal fraud trial.

The document detailing the prosecution's opposition to Brown's request for acquittal was filed June 22.

It says Brown and her attorneys fail to acknowledge that her subordinate and co-conspirator Ronnie Simmons testified that she directed him to give her cash that she raised for One Door for Education.

It also says she ignores evidence that she knowingly and intentionally lied on her required financial disclosure forms and Form 1040 tax returns in an effort to conceal the fraud.

Brown's attorney said the state's response to their motion for judgment of acquittal fails to adequately address the defense's argument at trial and in the motion: that there was no evidence of criminal intent on Brown's part.

"The government's case was circumstantial and their star witness, Ronnie Simmons, was a convicted felon who changed his story after he entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution," James Smith said in a statement to Action News Jax. "My client still maintains her innocence and will pursue all remaining legal options until she is vindicated."

Statement from #CorrineBrown attorney James Smith: "The government's case was circumstantial...

My client still maintains her innocence." pic.twitter.com/qbbj6MsAyl — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) June 22, 2017

Brown's lawyers filed the motion for acquittal and a new trial on June 9.

Their argument centers around a juror who was dismissed during deliberations.

Juror No. 13 was dismissed after he made comments during deliberations about the Holy Spirit telling him Brown was not guilty.

The judge viewed the Holy Spirit as an “external force” influencing the juror’s decision making and Juror No. 13 was dismissed and replaced.

Brown’s attorney argues there’s a “substantial possibility the Holy Spirit was actually the juror’s own mind or spirit” and comments made about the Holy Spirit weren’t interfering with deliberations.