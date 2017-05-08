Corrine Brown Trial: Judge hands jury case

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the federal corruption and fraud trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

A judge allotted the prosecution and defense each 90 minutes to make closing arguments, which started at 9 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. meeting to discuss any final motions.

The case was sent to the jury at 1:13 p.m., and a verdict could come Monday.

#CorrineBrown leaving court. Jury has case. Former congresswoman did not comment on case pic.twitter.com/KIPnGtU8uH — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 8, 2017

Four alternates will have to stick around through jury deliberation in case a juror needs to be replaced for illness or any other reason.

The former Democratic congresswoman is accused of using “bogus charity” One Door for Education as a personal slush fund as well as falsifying her congressional financial disclosures and tax returns.

After closing arguments, jurors will have to deliberate on which, if any, of the 22 charges Brown is guilty of committing.

The trial was interrupted briefly Friday when Brown broke down in tears on the witness stand and asked the judge for a break.

