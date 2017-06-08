Corrine Brown's lawyers file motion for new trial

At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a car in south Fulton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Officers say the bus overturned and landed on a car. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition. The road is shut down in both directions. The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. was carrying a church youth group. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. A medical helicopter landed to airlift victims to hospitals but left without picking anyone up. The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash. 'PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta,' the post said.