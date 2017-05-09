Deliberations continued Tuesday in the federal fraud trail of former Rep. Corrine Brown.

The jury deliberated three hours and 48 minutes on Monday, and still did not reach a decision Tuesday.

The jurors did not ask any questions. There are two things that require attorneys’ presence: if a jury has a question -- or a verdict, or a 10-minute warning for a question, and a 15-minute warning for a verdict.

The four alternates would still have to stick around through jury deliberation in case a juror needs to be replaced.

If Brown is convicted on all counts, she faces 357 years in prison and $5 million in fines.

As a federal jury worked to decide her fate, Brown posed for pictures and met with supporters.

The final chapter of her legacy is being written in a Jacksonville federal courthouse, that she, as a congresswoman, helped build.

It's just one of the dozens of projects she was involved with, including replacing the aging Veterans Affairs clinic, with a new state-of-the-art facility.

"I'm a veteran. I appreciate what she did for me. (It) helped me out,” said retired Army veteran Reginal Morris.

Morris still supports the former congresswoman, as does Jacksonville resident Amy Duncan.

"She has gotten stuff done and stands up for what she believes in,” said Duncan.

She represented the district for 24 years, bringing back funding from Washington, D.C. to get things built.

But then it all ended with an indictment and questions about what kind of legacy she'll leave behind.

