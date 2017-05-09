Corrine Brown: Jurors continue deliberation Tuesday

Update: 9 a.m. The jury has not had any questions yet.

Jury deliberated 3 hours and 48 minutes on Monday. There are two things that require attorneys’ presence: If a jury has a question -- or a verdict.

There is around a 10-minute warning for a question, and a 15-minute warning for a verdict.

If the jury has not reached a verdict by 5 p.m., the judge will decide when to discharge jury for the day.

The four alternates still have to stick around through jury deliberation in case a juror needs to be replaced.

If Brown is convicted on all counts, she faces 357 years in prison and $5 million in fines.

Judge in #CorrineBrown federal fraud trial will only bring court into order for jury Q / verdict, which may or may not come today #WFTV pic.twitter.com/1Fk0VE6yIk — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 9, 2017

Channel 9’s Christopher Heath is in court to cover Brown’s trial.

