Deliberations in Corrine Brown's federal fraud trial restarted Wednesday after the judge removed a juror.

Juror 13 was removed after comments about Brown and "higher beings" caused an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.

Deliberations on Brown's 22 counts started over at 10:31 a.m. so an alternate juror can participate fully in the decisions.

Starting over! #CorrineBrown deliberations will start over after Juror 13 removed — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 10, 2017

#ANJaxBreaking: Judge removed Juror 13 from jury panel after comments about “higher beings” and #CorrineBrown. Deliberations must start over pic.twitter.com/MkPEBcKjHA — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017

The emergency hearing was scheduled overnight after a juror deliberating Brown’s federal fraud case raised concerns about another juror’s “extreme religious” statements.

Judge Timothy Corrigan to #CorrineBrown jury: “Set aside all past deliberations and disregard those deliberations… I know I’m asking a lot.” pic.twitter.com/gQ7GmiOrKh — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017

RELATED: Corrine Brown Trial: Verdict watch enters third day

Judge asks that Juror 13 "be left alone” and plans to “recommend that he not discuss the matter until after the trial is over with.” pic.twitter.com/xh6aRaSBf8 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017

Judge to #CorrineBrown jury: “You’re doing above and beyond the duty you’ve been asked to do.” @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/x071WE8bEu — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017

During the hearing early on Wednesday morning, Judge Timothy Corrigan said Juror 8 called a courtroom deputy’s cellphone last night.

“She was calling on her own behalf, but thought that other jurors were concerned as well,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said it is routine for a courtroom deputy to give jurors his or her cellphone number in case they are running late.

Judge Corrigan said Juror 8 told the courtroom deputy that “this other juror was making a comment about higher beings and also mentioned Corrine Brown’s name.”

Judge Corrigan notified the attorneys by email overnight about the juror’s concern and decided to convene a hearing at 8:15 a.m. to discuss it.

“We feel strongly that we need to make an inquiry,” said U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutor Tysen Duva. “This juror, at night, made the decision to pick up the phone and call a courtroom deputy… It could potentially get a lot worse.”

Defense attorney James Smith expressed concern that this was an indication the juror could be discussing the case outside the deliberation room.

During the emergency hearing, Brown blew a kiss to a supporter in the courtroom who was sitting next to her daughter Shantrel Brown.

Juror 8 is now being questioned in private about her concerns regarding her fellow juror. Judge Corrigan kicked the media and public out of the courtroom.

#CorrineBrown Juror 8 will be questioned about her concerns regarding her fellow juror in private. Judge kicked all media and public out. pic.twitter.com/HgVBNTgRCW — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017

During emergency hearing, #CorrineBrown blew a kiss to a supporter in the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/dgR7t3rRhP — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 10, 2017