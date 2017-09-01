Controversial Milwaukee County sheriff Clarke resigns

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke -- a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump whose controversial rhetoric and conservative stance is vigorously opposed by civil rights advocates -- resigned from his post Thursday, according to County Clerk George Christenson.
The Stetson-wearing Clarke had served as one of the country's more well-known sheriffs since 2002, but raised his national profile as a regular surrogate for the Trump campaign, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Clarke, who was serving his fourth term as sheriff, submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, CNN reported.
“After almost forty years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” Clarke said in a statement.
Politico reported Thursday that Clarke is expected to take a job in the Trump administration, but the Journal Sentinel, citing sources close to the sheriff, said he was looking for a job outside of the government that would support the president’s agenda.
Clarke also interviewed last year for a post in Trump’s cabinet. Earlier this year, he was passed over as a candidate in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Thursday afternoon Clarke posted a picture of himself on Twitter “(i)n Nashville for National Fraternal Order of Police convention,” leaving no hint of his imminent resignation, CNN reported.
Trump also tweeted a recommendation of Clarke’s book, saying it was “highly recommended.”
In Nashville for National Fraternal Order of Police convention. They endorsed @realDonaldTrump for POTUS.👍— David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) August 31, 2017
With one of Nashville's finest. pic.twitter.com/7EhMupFrcm
A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017
