An Osceola County Sheriff’s Office major backtracked Tuesday after sending an email to deputies criticizing “concerned citizens” who complained about deputies speeding and driving without wearing seat belts.

The office received two complaints and as a response, Maj. Kevin McGinley sent an email to deputies decrying the citizen concerns.

“This email is not to request that you drive the speed limit when not responding to an emergency call, or wear your seat belts, because that goes without saying,” the email said. “This email is to inform you that we have a ‘concerned citizen(s)’ driving around with nothing better to do than to try and make poor examples of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.”

When contacted by Channel 9 about the email, McGinley said he only mentioned “some people” and was standing behind the 400-plus deputies he said were doing great things every day.

He added that, “We do, however, appreciate our community’s input and will always look into all complaints thoroughly.”

Some citizens, though, were not swayed by the explanation.

“(The email is) unfair, yeah, making fun of the citizen,” one person said.