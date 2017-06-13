A Brevard County community is coming together to help a family after a 9-year-old boy, his mother and aunt were killed at a Malabar home over the weekend.

Investigators said that after the killings, the mother’s husband set the home on fire.

Friends and the community helped the surviving family member, Alexis McGuire, 20, sort through the rubble of the home.

Deputies believe McGuire’s mother, Chrissy Hughes, her aunt, Linda Woods, and her 9-year-old brother, Sebastian Meachum, were killed by McGuire’s stepfather before he took his own life.

“I have a lot that was put on me. I can't really afford to break down, you know, all of the things that I have to work on. Funerals, lawyers, there's too much to do,” she said.

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for McGuire's stepfather, Tony Hughes.

His boat was found circling about 7 miles off of the Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard. He's presumed dead.

Now, McGuire has the responsibility of making memorial

arrangements for her family members.

“We're planning on cremating them and moving them back to Arkansas for the actual funeral, because we were the only family in Florida. Everyone is in Arkansas,” she said.

Many of those who knew McGuire's brother from Pineapple Cove Classical Academy are trying to assist her, and a family friend started a GoFundMe page for McGuire.

“Sebastian's school, Pineapple Cove Classical Academy, has really put in a lot of support. Most of the people here are teachers and parents of children he went to school with, and I thank all of (them) for coming out and helping,” she said.

McGuire mentioned she is trying to find new homes for a number of farm animals on the property.

She has yet to find the family's dogs, Athena and Midas. She said she doesn't know where the dogs were kenneled, and she's hoping someone will reach out via Facebook.