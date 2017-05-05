College Park residents worried about pets after coyote sightings

Some College Park residents are worried about their pets after seeing coyotes wandering through their neighborhood.

The same area on Formosa Avenue between Minnesota Avenue and Stymie Place had a problem with coyotes killing several cats a few years ago.

It’s a neighborhood next to a wooded area where neighbors said they've seen coyotes several times in recent weeks.

Read: Coyotes killing family pets in Lake Mary, residents say

Carol Ann Licht's dog stays inside most of the time, but she'll be keeping a close eye on him when he goes out.

"I mean, I'm shocked honestly,” she said. “Obviously it’s not a good area for wild animals.”

John Wolking said at least one has been lurking around his neighborhood between two and four in the morning.

Read: FAQ about coyotes

Neighbors said a few years ago that coyotes attacked their pets and they're worried the drought is bringing them back for more.

Read: Windermere residents fear coyotes returning to neighborhood

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said coyotes killed 10 cats, and one goat in 2014 and 2015, but there could've been more.

Some small dogs and cats disappeared with no trace of what happened to them.

"If they come in my range and I have a gun, I'll probably put them out of their misery. But they don't let you do that,” said Wolking.

Photos: Captured coyote in Lake Mary

FWC said residents are allowed to shoot coyotes, but only in areas where its legal to discharge a firearm, which is not anywhere in the city limits of Orlando.

FWC said an easy way to prevent an encounter with a coyote is to put some change in an empty bottle and carry it while walking a dog.

Shaking the bottle as a coyote nears will scare the animal away.