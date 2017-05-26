The Orange County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Friday morning in hopes of generating new leads in the 2011 shooting death of a 22-year-old U.S. Navy sailor.

The renewed focus on the unsolved case comes after the victim's father worked with Crimeline to increase a reward for information to $10,000.

Deputies said Jeffrey Guzman-Perez was fatally shot on Nov. 5, 2011, while he was standing on Rivo Alto Avenue in the Pine Castle neighborhood as he spoke to a friend after a motorcycle ride.

Investigators said a blue minivan approached Guzman-Perez and two men wearing dark clothing got out of the vehicle.

Detectives described the pair as a black man, 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks, and a masked Hispanic man. There was no description given of the driver.

The trio fled the scene after the shooting, deputies said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

