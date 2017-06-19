COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa police officer’s body camera captured the moment Saturday a man fleeing a traffic stop turned around and hit the officer’s car.
Officer Luis Hernandez-Martin wrote in a report he saw the suspect, Arthur Egendoerfer, 20, speeding out of a gas station and tried to pull him over on Grissom Parkway.
Hernandez-Martin said at one point, Egendoerfer hit his brakes abruptly, which almost caused Hernandez-Martin to hit the back of Egendoerfer’s vehicle.
Watch: Man allegedly hits officer's car
As the officer continued to follow the suspect, he said Egendoerfer made multiple attempts to hit his vehicle before succeeding.
The video shows Egendoerfer’s vehicle stopping, turning around and coming straight toward the patrol car.
Hernandez-Martin backed up, but Egendoerfer still hit the front right side of the car.
“He wasn’t injured, fortunately, but at that time the pursuit ended,” said Yvonne Martinez of the Cocoa Police Department. “He was able to get the suspect out of the vehicle and made the decision to (use a Taser) on the suspect.”
Egendoerfer bonded out of jail Sunday on six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, along with fleeing and eluding.
