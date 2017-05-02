An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run of a Cocoa police motorcycle officer.

Officer Rickford Leitch was helping escort a traveling Vietnam War wall memorial on Sunday when police said the driver of a Jeep turned directly into his path and then drove off.

Leitch suffered a concussion and hand injuries.

He remains hospitalized and underwent a second surgery on his hands Tuesday.

The suspect, Norman Scott, was arrested Tuesday by Cocoa police at a home in the 100 block of Lemon Street.

"Our officers were canvassing the area both for him, as well as any kind of cameras or security footage we would be able to obtain," Rockledge Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Donna Seyferth said. "I met with (Leitch) yesterday. He was in good spirits. He's able to get up. He's walking around."

Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said it was fleeing from the scene that turned the incident from an accident into a felony.

"We this originally occurred, it was an accident," he said. "But when the suspect made a conscious decision to flee the scene while our officer was lying on the ground, you know, motionless, that was just, really, something terrible."

Police said Scott is facing charges of leaving the scene of crash with serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

According to court records, Scott has a long history of arrests.