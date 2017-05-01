Victoria “Rikki” Siegel died almost two years ago of an opioid overdose, but told her parents she always wanted to move to Cocoa Beach and operate a barefoot bar. Monday, they dedicated the Rikki Tiki Bar in her honor. It’s at the end of the iconic pier that juts 800 feet out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Westgate Resorts, owned by her father David, purchased the pier in 2014 and have spent more than $4 million to improve it and restore it to its original glory.

The new tavern spans the end of the Pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service, according to Westgate Resorts.