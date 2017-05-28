Coast Guard rescues boaters near Port Canaveral

U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued four boaters 25 miles east of Port Canaveral Sunday.
Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call from a personal locating beacon at 10:30 a.m. and dispatched a helicopter to the area.
The helicopter found an abandoned boat at 12:30 p.m. and the four boaters in the water five minutes later.
Two adults and two children—all wearing life jackets—were rescued and taken to Station Port Canaveral, officials said.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Check out these photos from the rescue off #PortCanaveral this afternoon. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/PMmz1HiApi— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 28, 2017
@USCGSoutheast rescues 4 boaters 25 miles east of #PortCanaveral after being notified by a location beacon. No reported injuries. #breaking— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 28, 2017
The 2 adults & 2 kids rescued were wearing life jackets. Cause of the incident under investigation. More to follow.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 28, 2017
