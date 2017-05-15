U.S. Coast Guard crew rescues sea turtles entangled in garbage

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued one baby sea turtle and three adult sea turtles last month that had become entangled in garbage in the Pacific Ocean.

After noticing something strange in the water that turned out to be a mass of lines, fishing gear and garbage, crew members on the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant freed the olive Ridley sea turtles from the debris.

Photos: Coast Guard rescues sea turtles

"One day you're chasing drug traffickers, and the next day you get to save the life of a beautiful animal in the middle of the Pacific Ocean," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Whitaker.

The Coast Guard said crew members rotate on a 24/7 watch routine, and are always on the lookout for hazardous debris and endangered sea life, in addition to watching for suspicious vessels and signs of distress.

"Coast Guard men and women are skilled mariners and dedicated law enforcement officers devoted to protecting our nation from the scourge of illegal drugs, but they always act as stewards of the environment," said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Brand.

After freeing the turtles, the crew removed the garbage from the water.