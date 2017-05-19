Cloudy day leads to showers and storms for the weekend

Orlando, Fla. - Light rain started falling over Metro Orlando late Friday morning as tropical moisture continues to move into the area. As forecast the moisture will continue to intensify, translating to more rain coverage over the weekend. We are not expecting a completely washed-out weekend, but it will be rain like we have not received in months across Central Florida.
Classic Florida: Sunscreen AND umbrella needed. pic.twitter.com/bujVzTM2my— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 19, 2017
Friday afternoon, expect a few scattered showers. Mainly cloudy skies and breezy, with winds from the east gusting up to 20 mph.
THE WEEKEND
More coverage for showers and thunderstorms after noon. Showers will cease after sunset. Please be mindful of lightning If you are planning outdoor activities. The strong easterly winds will keep the focus of showers and storms over the interior portions of Central Florida.
Winds will cause rough seas and choppy waters. If you are heading to the beach, make sure to swim near a lifeguard.
GET LIGHTNING ALERTS IF LIGHTNING STRIKES WITHIN 6 MILES FROM YOUR LOCATION
NEXT WEEK
Weather will remain unsettled as a front approaches, losing its speed and punch, but remaining close enough to trigger isolated showers, which could interact with the sea breeze and spark afternoon thunderstorms.
Our team of meteorologists will continue to fine-tune the timing of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days and provide you with prompt updates on Eyewitness News, wftv.com and our free WFTV weather app.
Follow our Meteorologists
Tom Terry
Brian Shields
George Waldenberger
Eboni Deon
Rusty McCranie
Irene Sans
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself