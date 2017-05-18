A former substitute teacher who taught at Lake Mary High School and several other Seminole County schools took the stand in his own defense Thursday on accusations of child sex trafficking.

Jeremy Webster claimed Thursday that evidence of communication between his cellphone and a child he’s accused of selling for sex wasn’t sent by him.

The phone was used for his entertainment business and was regularly used by as many as 20 people, he testified.

When asked why he would let so many people have access to his phone, Webster said it was for practical business reasons.

“I can’t be physically there and entertaining because I also perform as well,” he said.

Webster also claimed he was coerced to give law enforcement a statement when he was arrested.

“I didn’t have any representation,” he said.

Webster admitted he hired the teen and her friend for a stripper party, but cancelled when he realized she was a juvenile.

“I look over and ask, ‘How old are you?’” he testified. “That’s when she told me she was 17 years old and I said, ‘No, no, no.’ because I don’t need a 17-year-old dancing.”

Webster told the jury he thought the alleged victim was 19 and that he did not sell her for sex.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to take place Friday.

If convicted, Webster could face life in prison.