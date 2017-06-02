Closing arguments began Friday in the sentencing of a man accused of killing an Orange County woman.

A jury will then decide whether Juan Rosario deserves the death penalty.

The defense wants the jury to consider whether Rosario’s PTSD left him unable to realize killing someone was a crime.

Death penalty cases have pages and pages of instructions for the jury on how they decide if a convicted killer should die for his crime.

All those instructions have to be hammered out before the jury can proceed.

Rosario was found guilty last month of beating Elena Ortega, 83, almost to death and then burning down her home, which is what killed her.

Investigators said he did it so he could steal her money.

Deciding on the death penalty requires the jury to weigh the good and the bad about Rosario, so the defense has laid out a list of mitigating factors that it hopes will excuse Rosario’s violent behavior.

Recent changes in a state law will require the jury to vote unanimously for the death penalty.