Clinton Blames the FBI and the Russians for losing the Presidency

The former secretary of state and presidential contender took the stage at a conference for women in New York Tuesday. Clinton says she’s becoming an activist citizien, part of the resistance. Asked why she lost, Clinton blamed FBI director James Comey for re-opening an investigation into her use of a private server in late October. She also blamed the Russians for interferring in the election.
Clinton’s comments quickly attracted the attention of President Trump. Trump called the Comey investigation the best thing that happened to Clinton, an action that saved her from many bad deeds. As for the Russian interference, Trump tweets it’s just an excuse by the democrats to justify their loss.
...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017
FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself