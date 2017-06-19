Orlando City Council members are scheduled to discuss a program Monday aimed at helping dozens of Parramore residents build their credit so they can buy homes.

Some residents have expressed interest in the proposed homebuyers club.

HANDS of Central Florida, which stands for Housing and Neighborhood Development Services, seeks to increase access to affordable housing.

The organization wants to partner with the city of Orlando to help 60 Parramore residents improve their credit so they can buy land in the neighborhood.

The City Council was set to approve more than $40,000 for the club earlier this month, but the agenda item was pulled.

City Commissioner Regina Hill said she pulled the agenda item because she wanted to help more people -- not just current residents in Parramore, but also those who were pushed out of the neighborhood by redevelopment.

Proposed funding for the program will be discussed during Monday's City Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

