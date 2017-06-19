Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 86
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 86° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
City considers funding homebuyers club to help turn Parramore renters into homeowners
Close

City considers funding homebuyers club to help turn Parramore renters into homeowners

City considers funding homebuyers club to help turn Parramore renters into homeowners

City considers funding homebuyers club to help turn Parramore renters into homeowners

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
ORLANDO, Fla. - 

Orlando City Council members are scheduled to discuss a program Monday aimed at helping dozens of Parramore residents build their credit so they can buy homes.

Some residents have expressed interest in the proposed homebuyers club.

HANDS of Central Florida, which stands for Housing and Neighborhood Development Services, seeks to increase access to affordable housing.

The organization wants to partner with the city of Orlando to help 60 Parramore residents improve their credit so they can buy land in the neighborhood.

The City Council was set to approve more than $40,000 for the club earlier this month, but the agenda item was pulled.

City Commissioner Regina Hill said she pulled the agenda item because she wanted to help more people -- not just current residents in Parramore, but also those who were pushed out of the neighborhood by redevelopment.

Proposed funding for the program will be discussed during Monday's City Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 to learn if any decisions are made.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> PHOTOS: Van plows into crowd outside London mosque in apparent terror attack >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    A Spanish bullfighter died after he tripped on his cape, fell and was gored by a bull during a bullfight in France. Ivan Fandino, 36, was performing a move to distract the specially-bred fighting bull when he stumbled in the ring during the fight, according to The Guardian.  >> Read more trending news After he fell to the ground inside Aire-sur-l’Adour arena, the bull gouged Fandino in the torso with one of its horns, puncturing a lung and causing the matador to suffer a heart attack.  Fandino died on the way to the hospital, BBC News reported.  The famous matador, husband and father has fought hundreds of bulls during his professional 12-year career. About 1,000 bulls are killed in bullfights annually in France, according to news reports.  This is the first death of a matador in France in almost a century. Read more here. 
  • Myrtle Beach shooting captured in shocking Facebook Live video
    Myrtle Beach shooting captured in shocking Facebook Live video
    When volunteer firefighter Bubba Hinson decided to visit the popular tourist destination Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the last thing he expected was to be live cameraman of a mass shooting. In the video, which we are not showing in full due to its graphic nature, Hinson yelled, “Multiple people down!” after a gunman opened fire and sent a crowd of people scattering early Sunday. >> Watch a news report with an edited version of the clip here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised) According to Myrtle Beach Online, three shootings occurred over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, leaving eight people wounded. “If you’re watching this, stay away from Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard,” Hinson said while filming. “There’s multiple people been shot!” He said later: “I thought they were dancing. That’s why I started filming it. Then they started fighting. Then they started shooting.' >> Read more trending news WGHP reported that the shooter pulled out his weapon, fired and then carjacked a vehicle. The gunman reportedly was eventually shot by an armed security officer. His name has not yet been released. Although seven people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was the gunman, the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, officials said. Police said the gunman will be named once he is medically cleared to leave the hospital and warrants are served. Read more here.
  • UPDATE: Advisories issued on potential tropical cyclone
    UPDATE: Advisories issued on potential tropical cyclone
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.