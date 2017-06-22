Cindy downgraded, heads to mid-south states

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Tropical Storm Cindy to a tropical depression making a move inland across and toward the mid-south states with soaking rain.

There is heavy rain in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Flood watches and warnings are expected to be posted through Friday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a tropical storm warning from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, has been discontinued, hours after the storm made landfall.