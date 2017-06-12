Churches around the world ring bells to honor Pulse victims

Mothers of those who were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting asked churches around the globe to ring a bell 49 times on the anniversary of the attack.

The 49 Bells Project was part of the Act. Love. Give. Movement on June 12, which was declared by the city as Orlando United Day—A day of Love and Kindness.

Hundreds of churches around the world are participating, including many in Florida.

Photos: Orlando lights up in rainbow for Pulse anniversary

"As parents, we don't want our children to be forgotten, and most importantly, we would love the support of spreading love, not hate, as a message for humankind," said Mayra Alvear, mother of Pulse victim Amanda Alvear, 25, to One Orlando Alliance."As parents, we don't want our children to be forgotten, and most importantly, we would love the support of spreading love, not hate, as a message for humankind."

The church bells at First United Methodist Church rang at noon.