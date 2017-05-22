Chance of severe weather mid-week after stormy Monday

Showers and thunderstorms brought a wet start to the work week on Monday for many areas in Central Florida, bringing more than 3 inches of rain in some spots with intense lightning around the attractions.

Summer-like conditions will continue this week as the humidity takes over and afternoon thunderstorms develop.

The dry air in the upper levels is long gone, aiding the atmosphere to develop thunderstorms triggered by the day’s heating and the sea breezes.

By 10 p.m., Orlando will have seen its heaviest rain day of the year with some communities getting well over 2 inches of rain in parts of Orange and Seminole counties.

The first thunderstorm batch passed through areas mainly north of Orlando Monday afternoon. During the evening, the heavy rain and lightning tracked right over Orlando.

Storms tracking eastward headed through Osceola, eastern Orange and Brevard counties later in the evening.

Around sunset a second round of thunderstorms developed in Polk County and moved east.

Strong storms produced lots of lightning and gusty winds over Orange and Osceola counties, and moved over Brevard County after 8 p.m. Be mindful of lightning, as thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through much of the week.

Tuesday will remain mainly dry, with only a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, due to the day’s heating, storms will be very isolated.

A bigger and stronger system, will approach Florida developing strong to severe weather by Wednesday evening. In the upper-levels of the atmosphere a low pressure system will move over northern Florida, providing lots of instability and with the atmosphere already prepped for storms, there is a possibility of severe storms.

Storms are likely to start developing after 5 p.m. Wednesday as the upper level system moves south and a cold front, in lower levels of the atmosphere, also approaches Florida.

The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, above 50 mph. Hail and the development of tornadoes is also a possibility.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio and our WFTV Weather App. Make sure to leave your mobile devices charged on Wednesday.

