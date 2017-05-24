Central Florida: Severe Weather Watch in effect; threats increase

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all counties in Central Florida, expanding to South Florida. this means that weather is favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop across the area. Storms continue to race to the northeast at 60 mph. Wind gust of 40 mph were recorded at Leesburg Airport, and 44 mph gust in Haulover in Brevard County.

All of Central Florida will have a risk of isolated tornadoes through Wednesday, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

In addition to possible tornadoes, storms could bring gusty, damaging winds of more than 60 mph and small hail.

Track the storms, check out our social media and pick the best time to head out from work, pick up the kids from activities, run errands - if you must. If possible, stay home this afternoon. Roads will be very congested and likely dangerous after 4 p.m.

Severe t'storm watch in effect. Gusts +60mph, hail & the possibility of tornadoes across Central #FL #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/GjY85uYNK3 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 24, 2017

Severe storms will be dominating Central Florida just in time for the evening commute and could last through 11 p.m.

Rain will develop into downpours and possibly strong to severe storms as the low-pressure system in the upper level of the atmosphere travels closer to northern Florida.

There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

Some will be coming from the northwestern Caribbean traveling over Central Florida with the warm winds from the southwest.

On Wednesday afternoon, a low pressure system will travel to northern Florida, producing enough instability to trigger the strong to severe thunderstorms.

General timing of the storms as they move deeper into Central Florida this afternoon. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/XBn0nQF75B — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 24, 2017

Lightning comes as a threat in all thunderstorms. But severe weather alerts are not issued because of lightning.

There are other threats, such as gusts above 58 mph and hail, which could cause a severe thunderstorms warning to be issued. Lightning is deadly and can strike even well away from the base of a thunderstorm.

Expect another batch of thunderstorms to form Thursday as the front pushes over Central Florida. There will be a gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio and our WFTV Weather App. Make sure to leave your mobile devices charged on Wednesday.

We will continue timing the storms coming to Central Florida, as the systems evolve. Our team of meteorologists will monitor the systems and bring you prompt updates on our Newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., and on wftv.com, our News and Weather app, as well as on all of our social media accounts.

