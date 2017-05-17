Central Florida residents seeing more nuisance alligators

The chance of seeing an alligator is becoming more common in Central Florida.

Channel 9’s Len Kiese found that the biggest number of complaints about nuisance gators to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission came from a couple of cities in our area.

A nuisance alligator must be 48 inches, or 4 feet, long for a trapper to remove the reptile.

The gators are also considered a nuisance if they pose a threat to people, pets or property.

At least 6,500 nuisance gators were removed across the state in 2016, according to FWC. Orlando was the city with the highest number of alligators removed, FWC said. The city of Kissimmee had 164 gators removed.

Officials from FWC said alligators become more active in the spring and the number of sightings can go up as cities become more populated.

FWC received more than 12,000 nuisance gator calls statewide last year. That is down from a year before.

