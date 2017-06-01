President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord is “a strong message of indifference,” according to Orlando Representative Val Demings and “a huge mistake,” in the opinion of Sen. Bill Nelson.

The Democrat’s office released the following statement today:

“By walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement, we are sending a strong message of indifference to our allies around the world.

“Surrounded by coastlines, Florida knows the impact climate change and rising sea levels have on our homes, businesses and tourism.

“Additionally, Florida ecosystems, such as the Everglades, the Ten Thousand Islands, and the Big Bend coastline are already exhibiting signs of sea-level stress.

“We have a moral obligation to protect our natural resources for our children, their children and the generations to come. Our nation has to continue to be a global leader on Climate change.”

Nelson, who is in Orlando today, gave this statement after the President’s announcement:

“This is a huge mistake. Sea-level rise caused by the Earth heating up is a real threat to Florida. If the U.S. isn’t going to do its part to combat climate change, then the rest of the world won’t do theirs and millions of Floridians living along the coast will be at risk.”

