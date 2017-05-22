Central Florida reacts to explosion in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion at Manchester Arena that is being treated as a possible terrorist attack.
Police said roughly 50 people were injured. Police said the incident started at 10:35 Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert.
Watch: Video from scene in Manchester where multiple fatalities have been reported in explosion
Emergency vehicles were on the scene helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.
There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.
Central Florida residents took to Twitter to send their thoughts on the attack.
Thinking of everyone in #Manchester tonight. https://t.co/92U3ltwCp3— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 22, 2017
Saddened to read about the tragedy at the concert in Manchester. Orlando stands in solidarity with the people of the UK.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) May 23, 2017
From #Orlando, our hearts go out to those in #Manchester. pic.twitter.com/jw2kr6pooJ— AJ Saunders-Johnston (@ajsjohnston) May 23, 2017
#Manchester confirmed 20 dead (mostly teenagers) and 50 injured. #ManchesterArena Music venues seem to be legitimate target. Orlando, Paris.— #Strategicculture (@devigoes4alpha) May 23, 2017
#manchester especially scary since I went to the concert in Orlando praying for everyone involved— r (@z_itro) May 23, 2017
So much heartache - Orlando stands with you #Manchester https://t.co/za4mEVRhFz— Kay Rawlins (@Kay_Rawlins) May 23, 2017
This reminds me of the Orlando nightclub shooting. Narrative being pushed fast and hard. #manchester— kim (@getitkim) May 23, 2017
#Manchester What awful news. Can anyone be safe and enjoy life anymore? Many prayers to families of injured & fatalities. Orlando strong 4U— SinDeeLou Who (@SinDeeLou2) May 22, 2017
Thoughts & prayers 4 the safety of those at #Manchester Ariana concert from Orlando 🙏🏼— Sturgis Mary (@SturgisMary) May 22, 2017
From Orlando and myself we are so sorry #Manchester. Sending my prayers to you. Hold each other a little more tightly today. ❤✝️— GATSBY (@CodyK_) May 23, 2017
A Muslim terrorist murdered 50 gay people in a night club in Orlando. Liberals fought any change to protect American citizens. #Manchester— J.D. SALINGER (@JDSALINGER1) May 23, 2017
Shocked at what's happening in #Manchester. Sending love from #Orlando 💔— Sarah Mina (@miiinamouse) May 23, 2017
Our prayers are with the people of Manchester.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 23, 2017
Our hearts go out to the victims and families of the senseless attack this evening in Manchester. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BWKgVCri6B— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 23, 2017
My 💔broke in SandyHook, my 💔 sank in Orlando, my 💔shatters in #Manchester. They were children, teens. #arianagrande— Fox 🦊 (@FoxDeatry) May 23, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself