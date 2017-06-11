Listen Live
News
Central Florida leaders react to anniversary of Pulse shooting
Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  We asked Central Florida leaders to share their thoughts on the anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando

A year later, it still seems incomprehensible.  Yet, this is our reality and Orlando has been changed forever because of the evil act that was visited on our city and our LGBTQ+ community.  Despite all the pain, the questions and the sadness that have marked much of the past year, our community has also been part of something extraordinary.  In the face of unimaginable tragedy, our community rallied behind a simple ideal that through the good times and the bad, we are One Orlando.  In doing so, Orlando showed the world what I know to be true; that the best of America lives here in our Orlando community.

Sheriff Jerry Demings, Orange County

I will never forget the morning of June 12, 2016, because of the horror associated with the Pulse nightclub incident and its tremendous impact on our community and America.  I vividly remember the looks on the faces of first responders, victims and others as the ordeal was unfolding.  They were looks of pain, sadness and disbelief; which left many people emotionally scarred.  Initially, no one could imagine the unity that would develop within our community to resist the urge to be paralyzed by an act of terror such as this.  While this was an evil occurrence, the good that came out of the event bonded Central Floridians together regardless of ethnicity, religious beliefs, cultural experiences, sexuality or social status.  We became “Orlando Strong” and I remain proud of the response shown by our entire community.   I continue to pray for the grieving families and survivors

Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Orange County

I was so honored to participate in WFTV’s Town Hall Meeting, and to hear so many heartfelt remembrances and memories. I was also deeply grateful for the chance to share my personal thoughts about the defining events of June 12, 2016, including what we lost, what we learned about the heart and soul of our community, and now, where we are headed, as a strong, more united community.

As we mark one-year since the senseless attack on our LGBTQ, Latinx and Hispanic communities, my prayers continue to be with the families, friends and loved ones of our 49 brothers and sisters lost in the early morning hours of that day. My prayers also go out to those who were physically injured, as well as those who were emotionally traumatized.

We know that nothing can ever erase the harm of that day. Yet – as dark and devastating as June 12 was – I remember how deeply my spirit was lifted and inspired by the strength, the unity, the compassion and the love that poured forth from all parts of our community in the wake of this nightmare.   And now, one year since the Pulse attack – I continue to be inspired by that unity.

On June 12, 2017, we will remember those we lost, embrace their families, and comfort the survivors. Through our actions and by publicly memorializing the catastrophic loss suffered by all those who loved the 49 innocent victims, as well as the broader LGBTQ, Latinx, Hispanic and Central Florida communities, we demonstrate how times have changed, how we have changed, and how we have grown as a community.

I invite you to join me and countless others worldwide in observing June 12 as a day of hallowed remembrance, and to participate in Acts of Love and Kindness. Together, let’s show that we will never forget those who perished, and that we stand Orlando United.

