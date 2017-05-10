CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A person who was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday crashed into a support pillar at a shopping center and died, the Casselberry Police Department said.
Gunfire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Big Lots at Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer said.
Santo Clourido Rodriguez, 21, Ocoee was shot and killed, police said.
"Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle fled from the rear of the 7-Eleven and crashed into a support pillar," Schaefer said. "Seminole County deputies were first on scene and began (performing) CPR on the driver, who ultimately succumbed to his gunshot injuries."
Police described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a white Chrysler 300 with two black men inside.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police said the shooting was intentional and unprovoked by Rodriguez.
No other details were given.
