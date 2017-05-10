Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
H 94
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
Clear
H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 99° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Casselberry police release pictures of suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Close

Casselberry police release pictures of suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting

Casselberry police release pictures of suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Casselberry police released pictures of the vehicle they believe is involved in a shooting.

Casselberry police release pictures of suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting

Updated:

CASSELBERRY, Fla. -  A person who was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday crashed into a support pillar at a shopping center and died, the Casselberry Police Department said.

Gunfire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Big Lots at Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer said.

Santo Clourido Rodriguez, 21, Ocoee was shot and killed, police said.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle fled from the rear of the 7-Eleven and crashed into a support pillar," Schaefer said. "Seminole County deputies were first on scene and began (performing) CPR on the driver, who ultimately succumbed to his gunshot injuries."

Police described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a white Chrysler 300 with two black men inside.

Photos: Casselberry police release suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said the shooting was intentional and unprovoked by Rodriguez.

No other details were given.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    A low dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could help improve brain function and cognitive ability in aging people, at least it seemed to help older mice, a German team of scientists said, but the reverse was true in younger mice. A new study in the journal “Nature Medicine” found a daily dose of cannabis extract, not only dramatically improved learning and memory performance in older mice, it significantly impaired the performance in younger mice.  >> Read more trending news The study concluded that “chronic, low-dose treatment with THC or cannabis extracts could be a potential strategy to slow down or even to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly.” The “results reveal a profound, long-lasting improvement of cognitive performance resulting from a low dose of THC treatment in mature and old animals,” the study said.  Ultimately, the study could help find a treatment to stave off cognitive decline in the elderly. >> Related: Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in hearse “If we can rejuvenate the brain so that everybody gets five to 10 more years without needing extra care, then that is more than we could have imagined,” Andras Bilkei-Gorzo, the lead study researcher with the University of Bonn, told The Guardian. Clinical trials on humans are planned for later this year, and scientists said the impaired performance impact of THC on younger mice deserves more research, too.
  • Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    A man in New Mexico admitted to killing his mother Sunday and placing her body in a cardboard box, according to authorities. The woman's body was discovered Monday night by Albuquerque police, according to KOAT.  >> Read more trending news John McArthur, 37, was admitted to a mental health facility Monday and told staff that he may have put something called 'Dragon's Breath' in his mother's drink Sunday. Hospital staff contacted police to conduct a welfare check on the woman, and her body was found by police in a cardboard box, according to court documents.McArthur allegedly told police that after spiking his mother's drink, he got into an argument with her, and he strangled and beat his mother to death, according to KOAT. A neighbor told KOAT that she saw McArthur walk in circles around the property, talking to himself. McArthur is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
  • WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    Huh? News 96.5 WDBO  was startled to learn that the newest vehicle in their fleet of news-gathering SUVs was issued a parking ticket while parking in front of Orlando City Hall Tuesday.  The Ford Flex SUV was cited for illegally parking in a space marked for media parking only.  As noted in the image above, the news unit is also CLEARLY marked as a member of the very same media for whom the space was created.  To be clear, our new ‘news unit’ (as we call our vehicles) did not have the proper permit to park in the space. The City of Orlando issues parking laminated permits recognizing real media vehicles.  “Of course, one only needs eyes to ‘recognize’ that our news unit is an official media vehicle,” quipped Joe Kelley “This is the difference between following the letter of the law versus the spirit of the law,” remarked Joe Kelley, host of Orlando’s Morning News and News Director of News 96.5 WDBO.  “WDBO has been reporting the news from City Hall since the early 1950’s. We are immediately recognizable to MOST Central Florida residents and certainly at Orlando’s City Hall.” “Clearly those parking spaces are provided for working members of the media who, often times, need close-up parking during live broadcast reports so they can run broadcast cable, powers cords and heavy gear.” Kelley took to Facebook Live Wednesday to express his dismay at the citation to ask viewers if he should pay it or fight it.   “Have you ever submitted an expense report for a parking ticket? I truly think it’s easier to fight city hall than it is to get reimbursed for a parking ticket?” “Anyone who drives a News 96.5 WDBO vehicle understands the rules about tickets - you get a ticket, you pay the ticket. But in this case, reporter Joe Ruble and middle-manager Keith Memoly were on official station business in an officially logo’d vehicle in an official media parking spot. As the manager of the newsroom, I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff to pay for this ticket.” “Yet,” Joe added, “If I pay it, I have to fill out an expense report to justify the expense. In the current budget environment, all non-budgeted expenses end up in our corporate headquarters in Atlanta ... and I will have to explain to all of my managers WHY we’re paying $37 in parking fines. That’s just an argument I don’t care to make.”  So, after 30-to-40 seconds of Red Bull-fueled outrage and contemplation, News 96.5 WDBO News Director Joe Kelley announced, “It’s time to take a stand. It’s time to fight City Hall!”  (App users can see video here) This is the ticket we got on the windshield Tuesday -  Here are pictures of the scene of the crime:
  • Casselberry police release 911 calls into shooting and fatal crash
    Casselberry police release 911 calls into shooting and fatal crash
    Calls made to 911 shortly after Tuesday’s shooting  and fatal crash here provide some detail into what possibly led to the violence. Callers reported seeing what appeared to be drug activity at a 7-Eleven before there was shooting and yelling. After that, a man drove a car into a pillar at a shopping center and died despite CPR from first responders. “Anybody injured?” asked one 911 operator. “Somebody in the car, but we’re not touching them,” was the reply. “Are they moving?  “I don’t know,” said the caller. Another reported seeing bullet holes in the vehicle. Santo Clourido Rodriguez, 21, of Ocoee was shot and killed, police said.   'Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle fled from the rear of the 7-Eleven and crashed into a support pillar,' Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer  said. 'Seminole County deputies were first on scene and began (performing) CPR on the driver, who ultimately succumbed to his gunshot injuries.'  Police described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a white Chrysler 300 with two black men inside.
  • High price home sales are selling at a record pace
    High price home sales are selling at a record pace
    It may be a small market, but 100-million-dollar homes are selling at a record pace.   Christie's International Real Estate reports that ten homes valued at 100-million or more were sold last year alone.  That’s double the previous record set in 2014.  Half of those were in Hong Kong, including one for 270-million.  Three were sold in the U.S., topped by the Lily Pond Estate in East Hampton, New York for 110-million.   We checked there are 11 homes in the U.S.  for sale at or above 100 million dollars, two are in South Florida. The Gemini is a 16 acre complex in Manalapan, Florida listed for $195 million.   The Palais Royal is listed at $159 million.  The Hillsboro Beach home features the first ever personal IMAX theater.   In Central Florida, the  top dollar listing is a $30 million dollar mansion on Windy Ridge Road in Windermere, Florida. The good news, a 17-acre,  $18 million dollar listing on Hubbard Road in Orlando is currently pending. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.