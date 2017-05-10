Casselberry police release 911 calls into shooting and fatal crash

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Calls made to 911 shortly after Tuesday’s shooting and fatal crash here provide some detail into what possibly led to the violence. Callers reported seeing what appeared to be drug activity at a 7-Eleven before there was shooting and yelling. After that, a man drove a car into a pillar at a shopping center and died despite CPR from first responders.
“Anybody injured?” asked one 911 operator. “Somebody in the car, but we’re not touching them,” was the reply. “Are they moving? “I don’t know,” said the caller.
Another reported seeing bullet holes in the vehicle.
Santo Clourido Rodriguez, 21, of Ocoee was shot and killed, police said.
"Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle fled from the rear of the 7-Eleven and crashed into a support pillar," Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer said. "Seminole County deputies were first on scene and began (performing) CPR on the driver, who ultimately succumbed to his gunshot injuries."
Police described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a white Chrysler 300 with two black men inside.
