A carjacking suspect who fled from police Thursday later became the center of a standoff at a Pine Hills home, Orlando police said.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect, who they have not identified, was barricaded in a home on Silver Star and Pine Hills roads and refused to surrender.

The teenager and another suspect assaulted and carjacked a man early Thursday, police said.

Police spotted the victim’s car later in the morning, and the driver crashed and hit a tree on Pine Hills and Indian Hill roads during the chase, police said.

One of the men was arrested, but the 17-year-old ran from the scene.

Police later got a tip that he was in a home on Silver Star Road.

About an hour into the standoff, the teenager walked out of the home with his hands up and was surrounded by SWAT members with guns.

Police said before he surrendered, he tried to escape through a back window.

A heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT, began to clear the scene after the man was taken into custody.

Residents in the area were asked to keep a distance from the home during the standoff.

The victim of the carjacking is OK, police said.

Barricaded subject in custody. Everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/9NqTrIYeq4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 29, 2017

Neighbors who live here are asked to stand back @WFTV pic.twitter.com/v88VwAYmXq — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 29, 2017

RIGHT NOW: PD are calling out to the subject inside the home urging the person to come out with hands in the air. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/grTUjO8Nmk — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 29, 2017

#Breaking Standoff at a home near Pine Hills & Silver Star. We are on our way to scene. Stay with @WFTV for updates. https://t.co/NNPO9E6zxh — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 29, 2017

OPD on scene of a home near Pine Hills & Silver Star with subject refusing to surrender. Will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rj95sqjrYF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 29, 2017